27 Central Illinois counties under Tornado Watch
LINCOLN — The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 9 p.m. for 27 Central Illinois counties.

The zone stretches from the Metro East to the Indiana border to north of Galesburg.

"This is a particularly dangerous situation, as several tornadoes are possible, which may be strong," the weather service said.

Hail as big as a tennis ball is possible in stronger storms. The storm may move as fast as 50 mph. 

On Saturday afternoon, a storm system brought showers across parts of the region. The weather service earlier said "we are expecting rapid thunderstorm development to occur across southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri over the next couple hours."

See the list of counties under the watch here:

