Central Illinois Foodbank gets $500,000 donation

SPRINGFIELD — Central Illinois Foodbank has received a $500,000 contribution from an anonymous donor, it was announced Monday.

The money will help the group provide food assistance in a 21-county service area.

An estimated 120,000 people are food insecure, up from 90,000 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Said Executive Director Pam Molitoris, "The last several months have challenged many in our community as a result of job losses and reduced hours of work."

The organization since March has provided food through 85 distribution events and increased distribution by 2 million pounds since this time last year.

