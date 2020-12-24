Central Illinois gets flurries, frigid temps for Christmas Eve

A cold spell across Central Illinois on Thursday is expected to bring frigid temperatures through Christmas, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.

The weather service issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of the region, warning that prolonged exposure to the conditions could result in frostbite and hypothermia.

High temperatures were expected to be in the teens and 20s on Thursday. Parts of Central Illinois were expected to see flurries through the day until 4 p.m.

The coldest conditions will be on Christmas morning, the weather service said. Low temperatures in many areas were expected to dip into the single digits, with wind chill temperatures as low as 5 to 10 degrees below zero.

The weather service said northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph will continue for much of the next two days, with some higher gusts Thursday.

