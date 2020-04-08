Central Illinois health centers to share $52 million in federal COVID-19 grants

BLOOMINGTON — Community health centers in Bloomington, Carlinville and Decatur will share part of $52 million in federal COVID-19 grants helping 45 community health centers in Illinois.
Chestnut Health Systems in Bloomington will receive $569,225; Macoupin County (Carlinville) will receive $652,715; and Community Health Improvement Center in Decatur will receive $850,865, according to a statement released Wednesday by U.S. senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, both Illinois Democrats.
The funding comes from the bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which helps increase COVID-19 screening and testing needs, acquire medical supplies and protective equipment, and boost telehealth capacity.
“... As a primary health care provider, Chestnut is among the front-line responders to those who suspect they have COVID-19," said David A. Sharer, Chestnut's chief executive officer. "In addition, we remain open to care for physical health, mental health, and substance use needs not related to the pandemic. All of the extra precautions around the coronavirus mean added costs. ... We anticipate using the funding to reimburse costs of supplies, personal protective equipment, and supplemental cleaning and to explore added service capacity by phone, video, and other digital means for the safety and protection of our patients, clients, and staff.”
Durbin, in his statement, said, “Senator Duckworth and I made it a priority to include increased support for community health centers in the CARES Act, but we must continue to build on these efforts in the next coronavirus stimulus package. Our work is not done.”
