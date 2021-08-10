Central Illinois man subject of police chase in Indiana; wreck kills 2 people, including infant

Springfield man subject of police chase in Indiana; wreck kills 2 people, including infant

A Springfield man who was the subject of a police chase in Indiana wrecked his car, killing two people, including an infant, Sunday evening.

Joshua A. Brown, 23, was jailed in White County on several counts. Another passenger in the car, Eric Stokes, 21, also of Springfield, was arrested.

Brown's BMW ran off the road and struck a tree, coming to rest against an abandoned house in northwestern Indiana in Brookston, Indiana State Police said. Brookston is about 80 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

The names of the two people killed have not been released.

A Lafayette TV station reported the deceased were a mother and her infant.

The incident started after Brown left Indiana Beach, an amusement park in Monticello, Indiana. Police attempted to stop Brown's vehicle and another vehicle, but Brown sped off, according to an account in the Lafayette Journal & Courier.

White County deputies gave chase to Brown's car. It was later spotted on Indiana 18 heading toward Brookston at a high rate of speed.

There were six people in Brown's vehicle. An adult and an infant were pronounced dead at the scene by the White County coroner.

A juvenile and a child in the car were hospitalized.

Brown was transported to a Lafayette area hospital. Indiana State Police reported that he was "under the influence of a controlled substance."

Brown was jailed on suspicion of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and resisting law enforcement. He also was jailed on suspicion of two counts of resisting law enforcement resulting in death, two counts of reckless driving resulting in death and driving while intoxicated resulting in death.

Stokes, who was treated at IU Health White Memorial Hospital in Monticello, was then jailed on suspicion of resisting law enforcement.

The incident remains under investigation by the Indiana State Police and White County Sheriff's Office.

