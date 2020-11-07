 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Central Illinois reacts: Biden wins White House
0 comments
featured
ELECTION 2020

Central Illinois reacts: Biden wins White House

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Election 2020 Biden

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden holds a news conference Thursday in Wilmington, Del.

 CAROLYN KASTER, ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON — Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by a historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil.

His victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots. Biden crossed 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania.

Trump refused to concede, threatening further legal action on ballot counting.

Biden, 77, staked his candidacy less on any distinctive political ideology than on galvanizing a broad coalition of voters around the notion that Trump posed an existential threat to American democracy. The strategy proved effective, resulting in pivotal victories in Michigan and Wisconsin as well as Pennsylvania, onetime Democratic bastions that had flipped to Trump in 2016.

Biden, in a statement, said he was humbled by the victory and it was time for the battered nation to set aside its differences.

“It’s time for America to unite. And to heal," he said.

Continuing coverage of reaction to Saturday's announcement

Decatur NAACP president: Proud of Kamala Harris win

Watch now: Macon County party leaders react to Biden win

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin reacts to Biden win: 'The last 4 years did not break America'

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Watch now: 'Unbelievable relief' with Biden win, says McLean County Democratic Party chairwoman

Get to know Kamala Harris, the highest-ranking woman ever elected in U.S. government

Text of statement from President Donald Trump on election results

 

 

 

Voices of Illinois: What do you think about the Trump-Biden vote-counting process?

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Trump rally and counter-protest held Friday in Madison

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News