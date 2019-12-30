Central Illinois schools can tour Lincoln museum with grants
Central Illinois schools can tour Lincoln museum with grants

Lincoln Museum

In this Friday 2013 file photo, school groups and visitors tour the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum and Library in Springfield. The foundation that supports the 16th president's library in Springfield is selling a black wool dress once owned and worn by movie star Marilyn Monroe to help with its debt.

 AP FILE PHOTO

SPRINGFIELD — Schools in in five Illinois central counties can apply for funding to visit the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum starting, officials said.

The deadline to apply for financial assistance covering transportation costs and admission fees is Jan. 31, museum officials said.

Students in grades 4-12 can use funds to visit the Springfield museum between March 23 and June 30. Students in Coles, Douglas, Macon, Moultrie and Piatt counties are eligible.

The money comes from the John Ullrich Foundation, which was established 30 years ago. He was a Decatur businessman and landowner during Lincoln's time.

The students will be able to see the library permanent exhibits and theater presentations about the 16th president's life, along with the special exhibit called “Spies, Traitors, and Saboteurs: Fear and Freedom in America.”

