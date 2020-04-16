Centuries-old law cannot be used to reclaim lost wager, Illinois Supreme Court rules

“Throughout the history of antigambling laws, courts have recognized the effort and ingenuity man has exerted to circumvent the law by disguising activities as legal or contests of skill although the intended appeal is to chance,” Karmeier wrote in his dissent. “...The ingenuity exerted in head-to-head DFS contests duped the majority into believing it is a game of skill when truly it is a game of chance.”

He took issue with the majority justices using outside research to base their decision instead of materials submitted by attorneys for Dew-Becker and Wu. This, he said, can set a dangerous precedent.

“The majority opinion risks legalizing traditional concepts of gambling anytime a study concludes that it involves skill more than chance,” Karmeier wrote.

He cites poker as an example. There is “statistical evidence” the game is won by the most skillful player — one with the best strategy and knowledge of the card game. That interpretation would legally define poker not as gambling, as Illinois courts have long held, but as a contest of talent.

If the majority justices used what Karmeier wrote was the “proper standard,” they would have determined daily fantasy sports are games of chance.