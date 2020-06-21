You are the owner of this article.
Champaign, Peoria county residents among latest coronavirus deaths in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD — A male in his 30s from Champaign County and a female in her 70s and male in his 80s from Peoria County are among the 23 coronavirus deaths reported Sunday by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The state also reported 658 new confirmed cases of coronavirus. That brings the number of confirmed cases in the state to 136,762, including 6,647 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 23,816 specimens for a total of 1,360,784. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 14–June 20 is 2%.

