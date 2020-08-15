Chance of showers forecast Saturday across Central Illinois

7 Day Forecast
LINCOLN — A chance of showers is forecast across Central Illinois on Saturday, the National Weather Service says.
A weak cold front is expected to move through the region, creating a possibility of storms, "a few of which could be severe."
A high of 88 is forecast.
Another front is expected on Monday, with a possibility of storms over East-Central Illinois, the weather service said.
