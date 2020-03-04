Changing that flight? Here’s what you need to know about traveling during the coronavirus outbreak.

Delta Air Lines is letting travelers make a one-time change to any international flight booked between March 1 and 31 with no fee. Customers flying to Shanghai or Beijing in China; Seoul, South Korea; and all locations in Italy can make a change at no fee through April 30.

JetBlue was the first to announce broad suspensions of fees for changing or canceling flights. The policy covers flights before June 1, booked between Feb. 27 and March 11.

“While authorities have not issued any travel restrictions to the locations we fly, we want to give our customers some peace of mind that we are ready to support them should the situation change,” Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue’s president and chief operating officer, said last month.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently recommends people avoid nonessential travel to China, Iran, South Korea and Italy, and advises older adults or people with chronic medical conditions to consider postponing travel to Japan.

Insurance options are limited for recovering costs.

If someone cancels a trip because they’re worried about being exposed to an illness, standard trip cancellation policies will rarely cover those losses.

