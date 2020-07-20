Charges filed against St. Louis couple who had guns outside home

The McCloskeys said they grabbed their guns and confronted the protesters, fearful for their lives. Mark McCloskey said both safeties were engaged on their guns. A lawyer for them later said that the pistol was inoperable.

In a confrontation that lasted about 15 minutes, Mark McCloskey can be heard yelling, “Get out! Get out! Get out!” A protester responds, “Calm down!” while someone else yells an expletive.

“I believe in my heart of hearts that the only thing that kept those mobsters, that crowd, away from us is that we were standing there with guns,” Mark McCloskey told the newspaper. He said the couple’s actions had nothing to do with race.

Videos do not show protesters on the McCloskeys' lawn, or on a 1,143-square-foot triangle of grass the ownership of which is disputed. Mark McCloskey once said in a deposition that he pointed a gun at a neighbor over that triangular patch.

A group of neighborhood residents later condemned the McCloskeys' actions.