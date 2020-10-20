Chicago 7 prosecutor: ‘They were going to try to destroy our trial. And they did a damn good job.’

If things started to get out of hand, a deputy U.S. marshal would eventually have to try to wade through the rows of spectators to remove the offender from the courtroom. The person would often fight back, and as soon as they did, others would come to their aid and “go after the marshals,” who would be forced to call for backup, Schultz said.

What often ensued reminded Schultz of a barroom brawl scene from an old Western film.

“I used to love those movies, with people being thrown over the bar and chairs being smashed over peoples' heads,” Schultz said. “When I was standing in the courtroom watching all this, it was just like what I I saw when I was a kid. It was really exciting. But it was painful too.”

In part due to the daily disruptions, the trial slogged on for nearly five months, featuring a total of 160 witnesses. Schultz was told by federal law enforcement agencies that his life could be in danger and received 24-hour police protection at his house. He said it began to wear on him and his partner, Foran, but they were determined to see it through.

“Every morning, Tom and I would take a private elevator to the 23rd floor. We’d stand there in silence for a minute or two and just look at each other,” Schultz said. “There wasn’t much to say."