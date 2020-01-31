Chicago accuses coffee shop of copying fire department logo

CHICAGO — The city of Chicago is suing a coffee company for trademark infringement, saying its logo is nearly identical to the symbol for the city's fire department.

Fire Department Coffee's logo features the letters F, D and C, intertwined in a stylized monogram, just like the one for the Chicago Fire Department, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The design is likely used to confuse consumers into thinking the city has endorsed or sponsored the business, according to the lawsuit filed Thursday.

Firefighters run the Rockford-based company and “10% of proceeds from every order goes towards supporting ill or injured firefighters and first responders,” according to its website.

“Fire Department Coffee pursued all of the correct legal channels and secured an approved, registered trademark for our current Fire Department Coffee logo,” the company said in a statement. “Our company, which is founded and operated by firefighters, is reflected in our logo, a style that is used by fire departments across the nation.”