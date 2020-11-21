Chicago airports are expected to handle 60%-70% fewer travelers this Thanksgiving, but there’ll still be crowds and precautions to take

Dayanara Reyes arrived at O’Hare International Airport Friday, ready to brave the crowds and the pandemic.

She wore a double mask, wiped everything she touched and tried to keep her distance from people as the airport entered one of its busiest times of the year.

“Knowing that, in the plane, I have to sit next to someone makes me uncomfortable,” said Reyes, 27, who was headed back to Tampa, Florida, after undergoing dialysis care training here. “But I do my best to make no contact, have my mask on all the time and keep my hands to myself … If I didn’t have to travel for work, I wouldn’t do it at all. Don’t travel for fun, this is not the season to travel for fun.”

Easter Coleman couldn’t even get aboard her international flight on United Airlines. She was told she could not get on the plane unless she had a negative COVID-19 test within seven days of her flight. She plans to reschedule but was frantic because “I can’t find a place (to be tested), so now I’m stuck here. This is crazy.”

Earlier in the day, lines formed at security checkpoints, some people standing close to one another without masks, despite signs urging people to wear them and practice social distancing.