Chicago amnesty program relieves almost 12,000 city sticker scofflaws of $11.5 million in fines

Nearly 12,000 Chicago motorists were relieved of about $11.5 million in outstanding tickets for not having city stickers through an amnesty program that ended earlier this month, officials said Tuesday.

The city sticker amnesty initiatives were launched in October by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Clerk Anna Valencia in an effort to fix what they say is an unfair system of fines and fees that is harshest on the city’s poorest residents. The amnesty gave breaks to people who owed money or hadn’t purchased a sticker, officials said.

Chicago officials also allowed individuals to buy a city sticker in October without requiring they pay back charges or late fees. Lightfoot’s office also touted the introduction of a reduced term sticker, allowing residents to purchase the required vehicle registration for a shorter period of time to make it easier to comply.

Sign up for The Spin to get the top stories in politics delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

More than 3,000 residents bought the shorter-term sticker in the first month it was available, the mayor’s office said.