Chicago area reacts to news that 2020 election is called for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

As the country received the news that the Associated Press had called the commonwealth of Pennsylvania for Democrat Joe Biden, giving him enough Electoral College votes to become the 46th president of the United States of America, cheers and car horns rang out in some areas, including near Trump Tower in downtown Chicago.
President Donald Trump held leads over Biden in many key states on election night, but those eroded as mail ballots have been tallied. Democrats urged supporters to vote early and by mail out of concern regarding COVID-19, while Republicans often urged an in-person vote.
Mat Thambi a clinical assistant professor in the University of Illinois Chicago College of Pharmacy, lives in Oak Park with his wife and children and is a longtime Democrat.
“My biggest emotions right now are relief and excitement and optimism,” he said, moments after media outlets declared former Vice President Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election.
“I’ve been so pessimistic for the last four years, it’s good to have something to look forward to now.”
Thambi, 49, said he feels it will still be a process for the entire country to acknowledge Biden as the winner.
Moments after CNN called the race for former Vice President Joe Biden, cheers, honks and clanging of pots and pans rang out in Lincoln Park.
Molly Longest and Lexi Hiland were in a Lincoln Park apartment when they heard the news. They didn’t have Champagne on hand, so they opened some hard Kombucha.
“We got out the pots and pans,” Longest said. “A neighbor was dancing in the window.”
The pair then took their dogs out to the street to take in a celebratory atmosphere, as drivers on Clark Street honked their horns.
Hiland wore a sweater that said “USA."
”I’ve been wearing it all week," she said.
