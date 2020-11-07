Chicago area reacts to news that 2020 election is called for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

“I’ve been so pessimistic for the last four years, it’s good to have something to look forward to now.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thambi, 49, said he feels it will still be a process for the entire country to acknowledge Biden as the winner.

Moments after CNN called the race for former Vice President Joe Biden, cheers, honks and clanging of pots and pans rang out in Lincoln Park.

Molly Longest and Lexi Hiland were in a Lincoln Park apartment when they heard the news. They didn’t have Champagne on hand, so they opened some hard Kombucha.

“We got out the pots and pans,” Longest said. “A neighbor was dancing in the window.”

The pair then took their dogs out to the street to take in a celebratory atmosphere, as drivers on Clark Street honked their horns.

Hiland wore a sweater that said “USA."

”I’ve been wearing it all week," she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0