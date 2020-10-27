Chicago-area restaurants adjusting to state ban on indoor dining, facing challenges as winter approaches

"I get sitting outside is not the most comfortable thing to do," Guenthner said. "We try to make it as comfortable as we can, but 40 degrees is 40 degrees. I'm concerned about what the future holds not just for us, but the whole area."

Guenthner said he is encouraging customers who intend to sit outdoors to bundle up and even bring blankets to their restaurants to help stay warm outdoors.

"I've eaten at our place and other places," Guenthner said. "I wear a hat and nice big jacket. A lot of what I've noticed is the temperature is one thing, but the wind is another. One of the nice things about having the tent is it does block the wind."

Guenthner, like many business owners, knew a drop off in sales was coming with the colder weather, but the state ordering another shutdown was not something they could plan for.

"We remain very hopeful and so optimistic just because of the support this community has provided us," Guenthner said. "People seem to enjoy the atmosphere of our establishment and the food. We're going to focus on those things and roll with the punches. It's going to be tough. It's hard and we've had to make some tough decisions, but remain very optimistic about the future. It's a challenge for sure."

