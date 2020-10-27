Chicago-area restaurants adjusting to state ban on indoor dining, facing challenges as winter approaches

As he sat inside his Oak Park restaurant just hours after the state announced the shutdown of indoor dining, a worried look could be seen beneath the mask on Hemingway's Bistro owner Chris Ala's face.
Hemingway District bistro to install tent
"We're scared," Ala said. "We're a family-run operation. It's a shame because I don't think we're the root of the problem. It's the government not [controlling the COVID-19] coronavirus."
Ala and his wife Lucia have owned Hemingway's Bistro, 211 N. Oak Park Ave., for 19 years. Earlier this year he received a federal PPP loan, but says more help is needed.
"From March 16 to June, we lost $500,000 in revenue," Ala said. "We'll never recoup that money."
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday announced the extra mitigation efforts, which were scheduled to take effect in suburban Cook County at 12:01 a.m. Oct. 28. As of Friday, the seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate for the Cook County suburbs was 7.7 percent.
Prior to the state's announcement, Ala said he had been working to secure a tent to cover several outdoor tables in front of his restaurant in an effort to extend the outdoor dining season. By Monday evening, Ala said he received approval from his landlord to install the tent.
"We're open seven days a week for lunch and dinner and carry-out," Ala said. "Please support local restaurants."
Brewpub hopes rooftop deck, heaters can keep diners safe, warm
On Oak Park's eastern border with Chicago, One Lake Brewing has been closed to indoor diners since the pandemic began.
Co-owners Jason and Kristen Alfonsi said they've been able to generate revenue through beer and food deliveries, carry-out and seating customers on their rooftop deck, which has 32 seats.
Though they have been operating without indoor seating since the spring, they are worried this new indoor dining ban will be the final blow to many local restaurants.
"I just hope everyone in Oak Park remembers these places because they might not be here when this is over," Jason Alfonsi said.
One Lake Brewing, located at 1 Lake St., opened in 2019 to much fanfare with its two levels of indoor seating and rooftop deck, which features views of the Chicago skyline.
The decline in sales, however, caused the Alfonsis to reduce the restaurant's staff from 20 down to just six. They are hoping the rooftop deck, and some investments, will help them weather the storm.
"I've been calling it our ski lodge upstairs," Kristen Alfonsi said. "We're here if you want to sit outside. We're going to make that happen as long as we can."
In addition to the 32 seats, One Lake Brewing built a new roof over the deck, installed plastic shields to cut down on wind and purchased nine propane heaters to keep customers warm.
The brewpub has also partnered with the GlennArt Farm in Austin to host a "Brews and Baahhs" experience, which includes a visit with the farm's goats and a sampling of beer at One Lake. The couple has also allowed local yoga studios to use its rooftop deck to host classes.
"We do our best to accommodate people who want to come in and have a bite to eat and a drink to escape for 30 to 40 minutes," Jason Alfonsi said. "We appreciate all the support, and keep supporting your local places."
Tavern hopes tent can help it survive
Rob Guenthner, owner of Kettlestrings Tavern, 800 S. Oak Park Ave., opened his restaurant two days before the state first shut down bars and restaurants in March.
While he said summer was good for business, he has noticed a "significant drop-off in volume" of customers now that fall weather has arrived.
"What I can tell you in just the last couple weeks, since it's been colder, we've seen nearly a 50 percent drop in revenue compared to any two-week period before that," Guenthner said. "It's driven nearly entirely by the fact that fewer people want to come and sit outside."
Last month, Guenthner had a tent set up just north of Kettlestrings, which can accommodate 12 seats. Additional, uncovered, outdoor seating is available in the parking lane along Van Buren Street, which is blocked off from traffic by large orange barriers.
"I get sitting outside is not the most comfortable thing to do," Guenthner said. "We try to make it as comfortable as we can, but 40 degrees is 40 degrees. I'm concerned about what the future holds not just for us, but the whole area."
Guenthner said he is encouraging customers who intend to sit outdoors to bundle up and even bring blankets to their restaurants to help stay warm outdoors.
"I've eaten at our place and other places," Guenthner said. "I wear a hat and nice big jacket. A lot of what I've noticed is the temperature is one thing, but the wind is another. One of the nice things about having the tent is it does block the wind."
Guenthner, like many business owners, knew a drop off in sales was coming with the colder weather, but the state ordering another shutdown was not something they could plan for.
"We remain very hopeful and so optimistic just because of the support this community has provided us," Guenthner said. "People seem to enjoy the atmosphere of our establishment and the food. We're going to focus on those things and roll with the punches. It's going to be tough. It's hard and we've had to make some tough decisions, but remain very optimistic about the future. It's a challenge for sure."
Oak Park to extend outdoor dining on village property
In the wake of the state's news, the village of Oak Park sent out a letter to local businesses announcing its intent to extend the outdoor dining program past its original Oct. 31 expiration date.
The village had planned at the end of the month to remove the large orange barricades that allowed several restaurants to seat patrons on public roadways, alleys and other village property.
"While weather may preclude [outdoor dining], we are happy to work with you to explore options," development customer services manager Tammie Grossman said. "We are happy to discuss alternative outdoor dining locations with you on a case-by-case basis."
Several business owners did praise the village of Oak Park for its willingness to work with them in finding outdoor seating solutions throughout the year.
State officials say COVID-19 metrics are rising as flu season approaches
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said the stricter rules are needed to slow the recent surge and prevent the state's health care system from becoming overwhelmed as weather turns colder and flu season takes hold.
With hospitalizations already on the rise, health officials are concerned about the percentage of newly diagnosed patients who may soon end up in the hospital, in intensive-care units and on ventilators, Ezike said.
"But that's not the end of the story," she said. "The people who will get exposed to the virus tomorrow has not been determined. And that is where every one of us comes in. With our mask and our clean hands and our physical distancing, we can prevent exposure to this deadly virus."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!