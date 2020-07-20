Chicago bars won’t be able to serve customers alcohol indoors starting Friday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot administration announces

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chicago bars will no longer be allowed to serve alcohol indoors starting this Friday as part of a new effort to curb the coronavirus, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced.

Lightfoot’s measure applies to bars that don’t also serve food.

The city will also limit all indoor fitness classes to a maximum of 10 people and ban personal services requiring the removal of masks, like shaves and facials, her administration announced.

The news was delivered abruptly, in a news release published by the administration minutes after Lightfoot stopped speaking at an unrelated news conference.

But it wasn't entirely unexpected, either. Lightfoot was slow to reopen bars in Chicago, saying she was concerned about people losing their inhibitions and behaving irresponsibly under the influence.

And in recent weeks, Lightfoot has warned that she would not hesitate to roll back some restrictions if there is a spike in cases. Her administration has been warning about an uptick in COVID-19 cases among young residents as people flock to bars.

