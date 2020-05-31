Chicago businesses reeling from pandemic face rebuilding after George Floyd protests give way to looting. ‘It’s going to take a slow climb to build back from this.’

This week was supposed to mark a milestone for a city looking forward to reopening after nearly three months of being sidelined by COVID-19.
Chicago’s economic engine was expected to restart, with outdoor dining permitted at restaurants, hair salons reopening, and nonessential stores welcoming in customers Wednesday for the first time since mid-March. Other workplaces, like offices, also were given guidelines to reopen. Combined, the moves were expected to chip away at the city’s unemployment rate, which had climbed to 18.9% in April.
Instead, businesses in Chicago spent Sunday sweeping up glass, boarding up windows and taking stock of destroyed stores and stolen inventory amid fallout from the death in Minneapolis last week of George Floyd. Long before night had fallen, any hope that workers, consumers and business would return to a sense of normalcy had been dashed.
Barrio, a restaurant in River North, had planned to open its outside patio Wednesday, as the city entered phase three of its gradual reopening plan, and had companywide trainings set for Monday and Tuesday to acclimate staff to the new procedures to stay safe amid the pandemic, said executive chef Andrew Sikkelerus.
But that is likely to be pushed back after Saturday night’s unrest, which left its windows smashed, he said. The restaurant had been open for carryout that night but shut its doors as a mob of people swarmed Kinzie Street, and employees had to sneak out when there were gaps in the crowd, he said.
The damage comes during an already brutal time for businesses that haven’t been allowed to operate because of the coronavirus.
“It hurts to be kicked while you’re already down,” Sikkelerus said. He added that “the protests were a wonderful thing but they should have been peaceful, and what happened last night was not a protest.”
Dozens of downtown businesses -- and some in residential neighborhoods -- were damaged as unrest raged in response to the death of Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer. The city said the vandalism was organized, with some people showing up with U-Haul trucks, and city officials drew a distinction between the looters and protesters.
In an emotional news conference Sunday decrying the violence, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the deployment of the National Guard. In addition, CTA bus and train service was suspended, and no one was allowed into the central business district unless they live there, work as essential employees there or are helping with cleanup and repairs.
Lightfoot said she is in talks with the police and health commissioners to determine if phase three of the city’s reopening plan can move forward as scheduled. She is also talking with businesses.
“It’s a terrible thing that after being shut down for so long, these businesses were preparing for opening on June 3, putting out patio furniture and doing other things to get themselves ready. Now instead of a moment of celebration, what they’re doing is experiencing a moment of despair,” Lightfoot said during the news conference.
Many merchants on Oak Street had only recently taken down boards put up to protect their storefronts when they closed due to COVID-19 and the stay-at-home order, in anticipation of reopening Wednesday. People had just started to come back and window-shop, creating “a sense of hope,” said Tina Kourasis, owner of VMR, a women’s boutique.
“This was going to be our big day, like a ticker-tape parade,” she said.
But after the Christian Louboutin boutique reported a break-in Saturday morning on a group text among Oak Street businesses, several of the bigger brands said they planned to put the boards back up in light of the unrest, Kourasis said. She decided to follow suit.
Her shop emerged unscathed from Saturday’s mayhem, but opening Wednesday no longer seems realistic. “I don’t know when the anger subsides. It’s really tricky,” she said.
“You don’t know how to feel,” she said. "On the one hand, I have empathy for the cause and am very aware of just how frustrating it is to not have any progress in this country. But on the other hand … I just feel it pushes the cause back when you have extremists who are looking at it as an opportunity to go crazy.”
Building and trades unions and contractors have been told by the city that all construction sites in an area bordered by Division Street, 26th Street, Canal Street and Lake Michigan are shut down until further notice.
Some businesses reported vandalism and looting at properties in neighborhoods far from the Loop where the unrest began.
Binny’s Beverage Depot sustained “massive product and property losses” across five stores in Chicago, including in Lincoln Park, Lakeview, Hyde Park, the South Loop and downtown, said director of communications Greg Versch.
At the Lincoln Park store, large alcohol displays were stolen and looters breached the fine wine lockup area and collectible spirits room, where they smashed a $10,000 large-format bottle of Champagne and stole other products, Versch said.
Also smashed was a bottle of Champagne signed by the 2015, 2016 and 2017 Chicago Cubs that was being auctioned off to benefit the Greater Chicago Food Depository, with its most recent bid at $3,000, he said.
Versch said it isn’t clear when the stores will reopen. No one was injured.
The spiraling of Saturday’s protests contrasted with the run-up to other Chicago events such as the NATO summit in 2012 and the October 2018 guilty verdict of police Officer Jason Van Dyke in the video-recorded shooting death of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald four years earlier, said Kevin Purcell, president of leasing and management services at MB Real Estate. In those incidents, Chicago officials and property owners took extensive measures to prepare for unrest that wound up falling far short of worst-case scenarios.
“Unfortunately, unlike some of the stuff we’ve prepared for, this wasn’t something there was much preparation for,” Purcell said. The firm manages about 20 million square feet of commercial buildings downtown.
Building owners on Sunday were bracing for more mayhem.
“We’re expecting more, frankly,” said Michael Cornicelli, executive vice president of BOMA/Chicago, an association of 240 downtown buildings. “We have to be prepared for that. It’s serious. There is concern that people are coming in from outside the area to take part in violence.”
Emergency measures have taken precedence over ongoing preparations to welcome back the first wave of office workers downtown starting midweek, he said.
“Wednesday seems like a long way away,” Cornicelli said.
The Magnificent Mile Association started warning property owners Saturday morning to remove items from streets that could be used as weapons or to damage property, but no one expected damage on the scale of what unfolded.
As of Sunday morning, city officials told them 135 properties had been damaged in the central business district, and they weren’t done counting, said Chairman Rich Gamble.
Association President and CEO Kimberly Bares said that it was too soon to estimate the cost of the damage but that it would be “in the millions.”
Even if retail stores and restaurants are allowed to open this week for phase three, it’s not clear how many would be ready, or whether consumers will be ready to return.
“It’s going to have a chilling effect on people and their willingness to go out,” Bares said. “Before, we focused on making people feel safe around cleanliness and sanitation. Now we have a whole other set of concerns around people’s physical safety.”
At least 45 businesses in the Loop were vandalized, including Target, Champs and Old Navy, according to the Chicago Loop Alliance, which advocates for businesses in the central business district. Central Camera, a 121-year-old camera shop on Wabash Avenue, went up in flames during the protests, but the third-generation owner is vowing to rebuild “and make it just as good or better.”
It is uncertain when vandalized stores will be able to reopen.
Macy’s said it sustained damage at its State Street and Water Tower stores, as well as Bloomingdale’s on North Michigan Avenue and the Bloomingdale’s Medinah Home store.
Target said it adjusted hours at or temporarily closed more than 200 stores nationally over the weekend. Six stores remain closed until further notice, including a store in Chicago’s South Loop. Target said it would return to normally scheduled hours “as soon as it is safe to do so.”
Nike declined to comment on damage to its Magnificent Mile store, which photos showed to be smashed and swarmed by people. In a statement, the company said it supports “free and peaceful protests and we do not condone violence."
Acadia Realty Trust, which had spent months renegotiating leases of retailers affected by the coronavirus shutdown, turned its focus Sunday to boarded-up and damaged buildings on the Mag Mile and State Street. Acadia’s tenants include Target, Walgreens and Uniqlo on State Street and H&M, Saks Fifth Avenue and Verizon on the Mag Mile.
“We were all looking forward to June, and now this is an added complexity to being able to open safely, now that there’s so much civil unrest,” said Chris Conlon, executive vice president and chief operating officer at the Rye, New York-based real estate investment trust. “It’s going to take a slow climb to build back from this.”
The most heavily damaged areas appeared to be on North Michigan Avenue, the city’s best-known shopping destination; LaSalle Street, the city’s longtime financial center; and on Wacker Drive near Trump International Hotel & Tower, said Purcell of MB Real Estate.
“I’ve been working in this business for 25 years and this is the worst situation that I’ve seen,” said Purcell, whose company also manages Daley Plaza, where the 50-foot Pablo Picasso sculpture was defaced with spray paint.
Buildings managed by MB were calling in off-duty police officers to help keep building workers safe and were doing additional board-up work, he said. With bridges raised and public transportation shut down, building owners and managers struggled Sunday morning to relieve exhausted building engineers, managers and security staff, Purcell said.
Downtown’s devastation comes at an already complex moment, with Chicago looking to kick-start its economy as stay-at-home orders from the coronavirus pandemic are eased. Some companies are expected to begin bringing a small percentage of their office workers back to Loop skyscrapers in the coming weeks.
“People were already apprehensive about COVID-19 and coming downtown,” Purcell said. “I wonder what further impact this will have on tenants’ confidence in coming back to the city this week.” Surveys of tenants showed buildings were expected to be in light use this week, and “I think now it’s going to be even lighter.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!