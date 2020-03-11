Chicago cancels St. Pat's parades amid virus concerns

“Like cities across the nation, we concluded that having a parade at this time posed an unnecessary risk to the public’s health,” she said.

Downtown Ald. Brendan Reilly, 42nd, noted how hard it was to scrap the events.

“It was a very difficult call for the Mayor,” Reilly said Wednesday. “Nobody is more sensitive to the concerns of the downtown business community than I am, so this is very disappointing. But, as the son of a public health doctor who ran County Hospital, I can say this is 100% the right call.”

Pritzker said he supported the decision as officials were trying to minimize the rampant spread of COVID-19.

“This is not a decision that she took lightly, and we all know what the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations mean to the city of Chicago," Pritzker said. “Because of what we’ve seen nationally, and across the world, of the increased risk of large gatherings, this was the right call.”

With the mayor out of town on vacation, Pritzker on Tuesday questioned whether Chicago’s parades should happen this weekend, even as event organizers and city officials said the celebrations would go on as planned.

There’s a precedent for a public spectacle causing serious public fallout during an outbreak.