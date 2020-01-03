2 Chicago children killed in apparent homicide-attempted suicide have been identified

The two young boys who were found dead Thursday morning in an apparent murder-attempted suicide involving their mother have been identified, authorities said Friday.

The children who died in the 7200 block of South South Shore Drive early Thursday were identified as Ameer Newell, aged 7 months and Johntavis Newell, aged 2, both of the 8800 block of South Parnell Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Thursday morning around 1:45 a.m. police responded to a call of a “person down” outside an apartment building at the South Shore Drive address. They found a 20-year-old woman and her son on the ground, said police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

The 2-year-old boy appeared to have been thrown to his death from the 11th floor, police said.

Police found the younger boy in a bathtub in an apartment on the 11th floor. He appeared to have been scalded and had lacerations on his head, Guglielmi said.

Both boys were pronounced dead at Comer Children’s Hospital, officials said. Autopsies for both boys were scheduled for Friday.