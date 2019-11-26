Chicago City Council raises minimum wage to $15 by 2021, but restaurant servers still will get lower tipped wage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“I’m just really disappointed that the city of Chicago doesn’t understand that all tipped workers are not tipped the same,” said Honni Harris, 46, who worked as a server in Chicago restaurants and clubs for 24 years and now is an activist with the Restaurant Opportunities Center, which advocates for scrapping the tipped wage. “There are workers who can bring home $600 in a weekend, but what about those workers who are working at the pancake house, or at Denny’s? They can’t pay their rent.”

Lightfoot’s office previously explained that the mayor decided a jump to $15 for tipped workers would be too “dramatic” a change, especially for small restaurants. The business model of many restaurants in the city is based on customer tips subsidizing employee wages.

Lightfoot’s plan eliminates exemptions to the minimum wage for other workers, including people with disabilities, youth under 18, agricultural workers and people in transitional employment programs.

People with disabilities, for whom there is currently no wage floor, will have to be paid the city’s minimum wage by 2024. Youths under 18, including those in publicly subsidized programs, who currently can be paid as little as $7.75 an hour, will have to be paid $10 by next year and the full minimum wage by 2025.