Chicago City Council sued over conference calls where Mayor Lori Lightfoot and alderman exchanged profanities

The lawsuit disputed the Lightfoot administration’s explanation.

Lightfoot’s calls with aldermen have been under public scrutiny in recent days as media reports focused on a tense exchange between Lightfoot and Southwest Side Ald. Raymond Lopez, 15th.

During the height of civil unrest in Chicago neighborhoods following the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, Lightfoot hosted a call with all 50 aldermen that devolved after Lopez complained about what he said was an inadequate response by the city to looting.

When Lopez finished his comments, Lightfoot tried to move on without answering him and Lopez insisted that she address his questions.

“I think you’re 100% full of s---, is what I think,” Lightfoot responded.

Lopez replied, “Well, f--- you then.”

Asked at an unrelated news conference earlier this week whether she regrets “using such colorful language,” Lightfoot said the entirety of the conversation went for an hour and a half.