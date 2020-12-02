Chicago could get vaccines in December, give to lower-risk residents and children by next spring and summer

The city of Chicago expects to begin rolling out vaccines for health care workers later this month and could provide them to lower-risk residents in spring and children by summer, public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Tuesday.
The first distribution of vaccines will go to Chicago hospitals and health care workers, possibly by the third week of December, Arwady said. The city’s also working with long-term care facilities in the city on vaccines, she said.
Two companies have produced vaccines that look to be more than 90% protective, Arwady noted, and federal officials will consider approving them later this month.
The city anticipates initially getting 20,000 to 25,000 doses of vaccine and continuing to get regular allotments from the government, she said.
“We are ready to accept whatever amount of vaccine we receive,” Arwady said.
Pharmacies will be using “strike teams” to help deliver vaccines to long-term care facilities, she said.
Arwady also said it’ll likely be “later in the spring” when the city will be able to more broadly spread vaccines to people who are at lower risk, and the summer for children, but that is up in the air depending on vaccine production and how well trials do.
But at the start, she noted, there won’t be enough for all health care workers to get immediate vaccinations.
Part of the challenge with the vaccines slated for approval is they need to be refrigerated at very low temperatures. But Arwady said city officials have the capacity to handle more than 130,000 doses of the vaccine at a time and have plans to distribute them to hospitals.
It’s not known whether individuals will need to be re-immunized over time, she said.
Asked whether the city will follow state guidelines or its own, Arwady said all governments will have to follow federal guidelines.
All prioritizations will be set federally and enforced locally, she said. Chicago will get its own shipments directly from the federal government while the rest of Illinois will get its own, which is how other vaccines are handled due to the city’s size.
She said the city anticipates that prioritization won’t happen by neighborhood but by risk, starting with health care workers, essential workers, people over 65 and those with existing health conditions. The city will do outreach in harder-hit neighborhoods to ensure people are aware of vaccine availability.
