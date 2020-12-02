Chicago could get vaccines in December, give to lower-risk residents and children by next spring and summer

The city of Chicago expects to begin rolling out vaccines for health care workers later this month and could provide them to lower-risk residents in spring and children by summer, public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Tuesday.

The first distribution of vaccines will go to Chicago hospitals and health care workers, possibly by the third week of December, Arwady said. The city’s also working with long-term care facilities in the city on vaccines, she said.

Two companies have produced vaccines that look to be more than 90% protective, Arwady noted, and federal officials will consider approving them later this month.

The city anticipates initially getting 20,000 to 25,000 doses of vaccine and continuing to get regular allotments from the government, she said.

“We are ready to accept whatever amount of vaccine we receive,” Arwady said.

Pharmacies will be using “strike teams” to help deliver vaccines to long-term care facilities, she said.