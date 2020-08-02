Chicago Fire Department investigating allegation over removal of Black Lives Matter banner

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — The Chicago Fire Department on Sunday said it has launched an investigation into an online complaint alleging that someone inside a firetruck removed a Black Lives Matter banner along a curving Kenwood road next to Lake Shore Drive.

Dr. Adele Cobbs said she witnessed the removal shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday.

"They literally obstructed traffic to do this," read Cobbs' post on Nextdoor, a neighborhood sharing app. The post also contained a photo out of the rear of her car showing Truck 15.

"Unbelievable. They are paid to serve our community and this is what they think about Black lives," she wrote.

On Sunday, Cobbs recalled the incident in an interview with the Tribune. She said she was driving north on Cornell Avenue toward 47th Street when she came upon the firetruck stopped by the side of the narrow, two-way road next to Burnham Park.

Cobbs said she pulled over when she saw someone get out of the firetruck's passenger side. From her rearview mirror, she could see someone removing the banner from a chain-link fence.

"I've seen that banner. It's in a discreet place that was bothering no one," Cobbs said.