Chicago lawyer says Boy Scouts bankruptcy filing is bid ‘to limit future exposure to abuse claims’

After facing hundreds of sex-abuse lawsuits, the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday in what lawyers are calling an effort to limit a growing victim compensation plan.
Hundreds of lawyers across the country are seeking settlement on behalf of thousands of men who say they were molested as scouts by leaders and scoutmasters decades ago.
Citing recent changes to make states’ statute-of-limitations laws more flexible, more victims of abuse have greater means to seek justice, said Michael Mertz, a Chicago lawyer who has resolved several child abuse cases. The Chapter 11 filing in federal bankruptcy court in Wilmington, Delaware, will be an atypical bankruptcy case, he said.
“This isn’t a bankruptcy in the traditional sense; it’s an effort to limit future exposure to abuse claims," Mertz said.
The Boy Scouts have assets that exceed their liabilities, Mertz added. Companies file for bankruptcy when they have debts greater than their assets or ability to generate assets. According to a statement released by the Boy Scouts, scouting programs will continue throughout the bankruptcy process. Local Councils, which are legally separate, are not filing for bankruptcy, and officials with those groups said Tuesday they expect no impact locally.
“The BSA cares deeply about all victims of abuse and sincerely apologizes to anyone who was harmed during their time in Scouting. We are outraged that there have been times when individuals took advantage of our programs to harm innocent children,” Roger Mosby, president and chief executive officer, said in the statement. “While we know nothing can undo the tragic abuse that victims suffered, we believe the Chapter 11 process -- with the proposed Trust structure -- will provide equitable compensation to all victims while maintaining the BSA’s important mission.”
However, lawyers say that by going through bankruptcy, the Boy Scouts will reorganize and rid itself of debts, including lawsuits, Mertz said. Mertz estimates the bankruptcy window will close within several months, extinguishing the organization’s future liability for abuse cases.
“They have enough money to continue to operate as a service organization,” he said. “The bankruptcy will send an end date to claims for abuse that happened in the past, including claims of abuse going back many decades.”
Mertz and his team at Hurley McKenna & Mertz law firm have been involved in over 300 legal actions involving scout abuse. Last year, the firm resolved 16 cases, and it currently has seven pending in Illinois.
Victims with current claims, however, may see their cases resolved at a faster speed. In Illinois, the statute-of-limitation requires case-by-case decisions. Illinois also has favorable statutes for abuse victims, Mertz said.
"It’s well known that abuse victims require decades before they’re able to come forward. There are people who have been abused in the last several years who are not able to speak about their abuse. Those people will be without any legal remedy,” he said.
The Pathway to Adventure Council, which is based in Chicago and oversees scouting activities in much of the area, issued a statement on its website Tuesday emphasizing that the council has not filed for bankruptcy.
“Our Council is legally separate, distinct and financially independent from the national organization,” council CEO Jeff Isaac wrote.
Local scouting programs are expected to continue as usual. “In short, we expect no changes to the local Scouting experience in the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana area,” Isaac wrote.
He also called scouting “safer than ever before.”
Nick Roberts, CEO of the Northeast Illinois Council, which covers Chicago’s north suburbs, issued a statement stressing that the local councils, which provide programs, money and facilities to local scouts, should be unaffected by the bankruptcy.
“Meetings and activities, district and council events, other Scouting adventures and countless service projects are taking place as usual,” Roberts wrote. “In short, there should be no change to the local Scouting experience.”