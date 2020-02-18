Chicago lawyer says Boy Scouts bankruptcy filing is bid ‘to limit future exposure to abuse claims’

After facing hundreds of sex-abuse lawsuits, the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday in what lawyers are calling an effort to limit a growing victim compensation plan.

Hundreds of lawyers across the country are seeking settlement on behalf of thousands of men who say they were molested as scouts by leaders and scoutmasters decades ago.

Citing recent changes to make states’ statute-of-limitations laws more flexible, more victims of abuse have greater means to seek justice, said Michael Mertz, a Chicago lawyer who has resolved several child abuse cases. The Chapter 11 filing in federal bankruptcy court in Wilmington, Delaware, will be an atypical bankruptcy case, he said.

“This isn’t a bankruptcy in the traditional sense; it’s an effort to limit future exposure to abuse claims," Mertz said.

The Boy Scouts have assets that exceed their liabilities, Mertz added. Companies file for bankruptcy when they have debts greater than their assets or ability to generate assets. According to a statement released by the Boy Scouts, scouting programs will continue throughout the bankruptcy process. Local Councils, which are legally separate, are not filing for bankruptcy, and officials with those groups said Tuesday they expect no impact locally.