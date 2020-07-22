Chicago mass shooting: With 15 people shot outside Gresham funeral home, ‘An eye for an eye makes us both blind,' top cop says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chicago police Wednesday morning blamed the retaliatory nature of Chicago’s violence for a mass shooting at a funeral the evening before on the South Side that left at least 15 people wounded.

The mass shooting, Chicago’s worst in recent memory, has once again put the city in an uncomfortable national spotlight as violence has spiked to levels unseen in years. It comes as the city gears up to receive a beefed up presence of federal agents from the Trump administration in response to the violence and as the Police Department plans to start a citywide unit to respond to flare-ups of shootings.

“These victims were all wounded when shots were fired as family members and friends gathered to grieve the loss of a loved one who was killed in a drive-by shooting,” Brown said of the mass shooting in the Gresham neighborhood, during a news conference at City Hall. “The cycle of violence in Chicago, someone gets shot, which prompts someone else to pick up a gun. This same cycle repeats itself over and over and over again. This cycle is fueled by street gangs, guns and drugs.”