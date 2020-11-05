Chicago mayor announces $10 million grant program for bars and restaurants struggling with COVID-19 shutdown

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is announcing Thursday a $10 million federally funded grant program to help independent Chicago bars and restaurants struggling with shutdowns brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Under Lightfoot’s plan, eligible businesses could get up to $10,000 each in grant funds.

In addition, the mayor will propose a cap on the fees that third-party delivery apps can charge restaurants, which will need to be approved by the City Council, and launch a web portal, ChiServes.com, to help hospitality workers find workforce development resources, she said.

Lightfoot has attempted to position herself as a friend to bars and restaurants after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker shut down indoor service due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. She criticized Pritzker’s plan and said she would try to change his mind before dropping her opposition a day later.

But Lightfoot also has faced criticism for stricter rules on liquor sales, which she’s since rescinded, and her own anti-coronavirus measures.

Cases in Chicago continue to spike public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said during a Thursday webcast. The city is up to 1,395 new cases per day, up nearly 50% from a week ago, she said.