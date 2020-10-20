Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot exchanged emails with lobbyist about O’Hare client as city ethics board declined to enforce lobbying ban, records show

“I would welcome an opportunity for Westfield to participate in the package’s formation and for a general discussion about the future of O’Hare concessions,” Kimmons wrote on April 16. “It is my understanding that you’re seeking to grow the number of small and diverse business owners able to participate at the airports -- which I applaud and Westfield supports.”

It’s unclear what came of those efforts.

The City Council last December unanimously passed the ethics law that took effect in April barring Chicago aldermen from lobbying the county, the state or any other local government units, and prohibiting any other elected officials in the state from lobbying the City Council, the mayor or other units of city government.

But the lobbying ban on officials has been a source of friction between Lightfoot and the City Council.

With federal investigators probing lobbying activities at the state level, the measure was touted as an effort by aldermen who backed the change to set rules to try to make sure elected officials look out for the best interests of the people who elected them, not special interests.