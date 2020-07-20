Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Illinois House progressives say Speaker Michael Madigan should step down if allegations involving ComEd are true

ComEd has agreed to cooperate with the ongoing probe and pay a $200 million fine in exchange for deferred prosecution.

Twelve members of the Illinois House Progressive Caucus also have signed a statement on the matter that reads in part: “The behavior alleged in this document is an unacceptable breach of the public trust.” The bloc also stated that “If these allegations are true, Speaker Madigan and any other elected official involved in this scheme must resign from public service.”

It goes on to note: “We founded the Progressive Caucus because we believe that government can be, and must be, a force for fairness and justice in people’s lives. This kind of behavior is exactly why so many Illinoisans have lost faith in that notion. We deserve better, and we must demand better.”

State Rep. Kelly Cassidy, a Chicago Democrat who signed on to the statement, also issued her opinion, which reads: “The conduct alleged is outrageous, and comes at the end of a long chain of unacceptable breaches of the public trust not unlike the pattern of ‘lather, rinse and repeat.‘” She goes on to write, “I agree with the Governor. If any of these allegations are true and Speaker Madigan or those closest to him are involved, then he must resign.”