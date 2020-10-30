Chicago mayor unveils security plan for election-related civil unrest, urges peaceful protests

Chicago police Superintendent David Brown said days off will be canceled for officers department-wide on Halloween, and a few citywide teams will have their days off canceled for the next 10 days.

He also said special hotlines have been set up for concerned residents and businesses in each of the department’s 22 patrol districts over the next week.

"People in general have very high anxiety as it relates to the upcoming election and we understand that, and we are focused on ensuring our officers will work to de-escalate to calm tensions so that everyone is comfortable exercising their right to vote

“We’re also there to prevent lawlessness,” Brown continued. “There were be a zero tolerance (of) criminality during this time, and any time for that matter.”

“Our intelligence points to a peaceful weekend and safe election,” Brown said. “Please celebrate safely this weekend, and I also encourage everyone to vote.”

Facing criticism for the city’s response to this summer’s civil unrest, Lightfoot’s taken extraordinary measures to prevent businesses from being ransacked.

