Chicago nurse treating COVID-19 patients gets Thanksgiving phone call from Vice President-elect Kamala Harris: ‘I know that it’s personal for you’
University of Chicago Medical Center nurse Talisa Hardin held her phone in front of a cozy fireplace as she stared at the familiar but perhaps unexpected face on the screen: Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

During the video call on Thursday, Harris thanked Hardin for tirelessly treating COVID-19 patients — for “everything you do every day,” according to a video posted on Harris’ Instagram account.

“I wanted to see you to say, ‘Happy Thanksgiving,’ ” Harris says in the video as a loose ear bud dangles against her turtleneck. “I’ve been reading about you and just all that you do in service of so many people.”

Harris wrote that she and her husband called Hardin and other front-line workers “to thank them for everything they have done in the fight against COVID-19. We won’t be able to get through this without them.”

She also told Hardin, “I know it’s personal for you and I know ... it requires mental and emotional and physical and spiritual energy and power that you give to it, so thank you.”

In a video posted to Facebook by the union National Nurses United, Hardin is seen receiving the call and chatting with Harris. She tells Harris, “Thank you so much for saying that.”

In May, Hardin offered written testimony to the U.S. House of Representatives’ Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis detailing her experience working in the ICU with COVID-19 patients. In her statement, Hardin wrote that “hospital management has consistently refused to give nurses in my unit the protections that we need to avoid exposure and infection.”

In a caption to the Facebook video, Bonnie Castillo, executive director for National Nurses United, said Harris supports invoking the Defense Production Act “to finally produce the PPE nurses on the front lines of COVID-19 so desperately need to protect ourselves and our patients.”

