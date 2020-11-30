 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chicago officials shut down 300-person party
0 comments

Chicago officials shut down 300-person party

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Officials enforcing coronavirus orders shut down a party attended by about 300 people in Wicker Park over the weekend and cited a business for hosting a party with more than 600 attendees, the city of Chicago said in a news release.

Since restrictions on indoor service at restaurants and bars and tighter crowd limits went into effect on Oct. 30, the city said it has shut down five businesses for one day and closed four others until they have a reopening plan in place. In addition, the city said it has issued 20 citations and 54 “orders to correct” to bars, restaurants and other businesses.

“While the vast majority of Chicago’s businesses are doing the right thing and following the COVID-19 regulations, it is incredibly disheartening to see some establishments continue to egregiously and blatantly disregard the guidelines and put our entire community at risk,” said Rosa Escareno, commissioner of the city’s Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Department.

Officials responded to a complaint about an illegal party in the basement at 1612 W. Division Street in Wicker Park early Sunday morning. They found about 300 people at the party with “no social distancing and no face coverings,” according to a news release.

The party with more than 600 in attendance was at the Chicago Sports Complex at 2600 W. 35th St., officials said.

Citations were issued to businesses including Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe at 196 E. Pearson St. for repeatedly allowing indoor dining; the Delta at 1745 W. North Ave. and Fat Fish Bar & Grill at 234-236 W. 31st St. for “egregiously” disregarding distancing and mask requirements on outdoor patios; and the Ballroom at 6351-59 S. Cottage Grove Ave. for holding a party with more than 200 people.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Illinois’ plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution puts front-line health care workers first, but many details still up in air
State and Regional

Illinois’ plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution puts front-line health care workers first, but many details still up in air

  • Updated

The state of Illinois’ plan for distributing a COVID-19 vaccine when one becomes available puts front-line health care workers first in line to be inoculated, but shifting projections on how many initial doses the state is likely to receive, the various temperature storage requirements for different vaccines and changing federal recommendations make it uncertain exactly how that plan will roll out.

Watch now: 2nd Illinois COVID wave shows signs of leveling
State and Regional

Watch now: 2nd Illinois COVID wave shows signs of leveling

  • Updated

State officials have said it is still too early to tell whether the current trends are a result of the Tier 3 mitigation measures that were ordered statewide on Nov. 20. Those include closing casinos and video gaming facilities, limiting indoor gatherings to 25 percent of a room’s capacity and outdoor gatherings to 10 or fewer people.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Accessibility through another's eyes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News