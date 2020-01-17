Chicago police ask for public's help after 5 people are shot inside barbershop

CHICAGO — The two young brothers had always wanted to go to the Gotcha Faded barbershop in West Garfield Park, and Thursday night they finally got their chance.

The boys, 11 and 12, had been in the busy shop for less than an hour when two gunmen entered shortly after 6 p.m., looked around, then walked back out, turned and started firing, according to Chicago police.

The 11-year-old was hit in the back, abdomen and left arm, and his older brother in the right knee, police said. Three others in the shop were also shot: A 16-year-old boy wounded in the right hip, a 30-year-old man hit in the left arm and a 40-year-old barber shot twice in his right leg.

A toddler in the shop was not wounded, police said.

Responding officers applied tourniquets to the barber and one of the boys, police said. An officer also applied a compression bandage to one of the other boys.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The three boys were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, fire officials said. The barber was brought to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition, and the other man took a private ambulance to Loretto Hospital.

No one was in custody.