Chicago police officer is first from department to die of COVID-19

“Despite some previous health challenges, the severity of the COVID-19 virus became overbearing,” said Beck.

Hired by CPD in May 1998, DiFranco is survived by a wife and two children, and his brother is a Chicago police officer also assigned to the narcotics unit, Beck said.

DiFranco was also highly decorated officer, earning over 150 awards.

“His sacrifice underscores the threats that are faced by public safety employees who are not, by nature of their profession, allowed to shelter in place, shelter at home,” said Beck. “We have always been more at risk for violence because of our profession, and now I think we are more at risk of virus because of our profession.”

Beck said DiFranco had “more minimal contact with the public than a patrol officer does” due to his undercover assignment in the narcotics unit.

He also worked by himself instead of with a partner in the same car. Pairing two officers to a car could potentially enhance the risk of an officer contracting the disease.

Beck said the department has been looking to have as many one-person squad cars on the street as possible. But he said that must be balanced against the need for more cops on the street to combat violence.