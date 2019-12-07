Chicago police turmoil continues: Firing of superintendent again rattles confidence in force

Lightfoot's action to fire Johnson came less than a month after she lauded him as he announced plans to transition out of the job early next year and help his interim successor transition into it. With the smiling mayor looking on, Johnson recounted all he'd done to reduce crime and boost public confidence in the department since the McDonald shooting, which landed Van Dyke in prison for murder.

Report: Fired Chicago police chief found slumped behind the wheel after hours of drinking with woman who was not his wife (copy) Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot isn't releasing details of a report that she says revealed "ethical lapses" by the Chicago police chief she fired. She said making the information public is not fair to his wife and children.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Brown called Johnson's firing an "unnecessary humiliation" given that he was so close to retirement. Even the Fraternal Order of Police, which had cast a no-confidence vote for Johnson after he boycotted President Donald Trump's October speech in the city, argued that firing him before the investigation of the October incident is complete sets a troubling precedent.

"It's not about Eddie Johnson," FOP President Kevin Graham told the Chicago Sun-Times. "It's about any police officer getting fair and due process... There is going to be a division as to whether or not people are skeptical about the police because you're not treating the police fairly."

Revelations about Johnson came during a week of other troubling stories for the department. A commander was demoted for using on-duty officers to babysit his son, and a recently retired commander was sentenced for continuing to cash his mother's Social Security checks nearly a quarter century after her death.