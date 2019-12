Chicago prosecutor to vacate more than 1,000 marijuana convictions

The people whose cases are being expunged include those who were convicted of misdemeanors, or Class 4 felonies, the lowest category of felony in Illinois. Anyone convicted of possessing more than 30 grams must apply individually if they want to have their records expunged.

Foxx's appearance at a courthouse where the vast majority of criminal defendants are black or Hispanic underlines the intention of the law's architects and Foxx herself: to help minority communities that have been hit hardest by what Foxx called the "failed war on drugs." She touched on that topic, saying prosecutors must do their part to reverse the harm that the laws have caused, particularly to minorities.

"Clearing records is not only a critical part of righting the wrongs of the failed war on drugs, but an intentional step to give people the chance to move forward, which benefits all of our communities," she said.

The effort — sure to be popular in the county's minority communities — comes at a critical time for Foxx. She is running for re-election against an increasingly crowded field of candidates who will almost certainly echo criticism already leveled at Foxx about how she and her office handled the investigation of Jussie Smollett. The former "Empire" actor reported that he was a victim of a racist and homophobic attack last January.

After communicating with a relative of Smollett, Foxx recused herself from his case. Her office charged the actor with staging the attack then abruptly dropping the charges. Now, a special prosecutor is investigating the decision to drop the charges.

