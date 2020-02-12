Chicago's Chinatown takes a hit as coronavirus fears keep customers away. Business is down as much as 50% at some restaurants.

The epicenter of global coronavirus outbreak is 7,000 miles away, but fear of the illness has turned Chicago’s Chinatown into a veritable ghost town, with customers staying away in droves, leaving some restaurants and businesses nearly empty during lunchtime this week.

It was, at first glance, business as usual, with people mostly eschewing masks as they straggled in and out of restaurants, emerged from the Park To Shop with groceries and went to the bank. But the bustle was missing, with wide-open sidewalks and plazas casting a surreal pall over the popular Near South Side neighborhood and tourist attraction.

Chinatown’s two-level retail courtyard, home to an eclectic mix of stores and restaurants, resembled a vacant movie set Tuesday. Diners were few and far between, with lunchtime traffic down as much as 50% at some restaurants since news of the coronavirus outbreak spread -- along with infections -- from a live meat market in Wuhan, China, late last year.

“People may be a little bit scared, but Chinatown is OK,” said Tommy Wong, 50, manager of Lao Sze Chuan, a Chinatown staple.

On Tuesday, two diners quietly ate lunch in the otherwise empty restaurant. A typical weekday lunch crowd would have 20 to 30 customers, Wong said.