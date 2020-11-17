Chicago’s health commissioner says there likely won’t be enough vaccine initially, urges people to ‘double down’ on existing methods to fight COVID-19 spread

Chicago’s health care workers will be first in line to receive coronavirus vaccines but there likely won’t be enough initial doses to go around, the city’s public health commissioner said Monday.

Dr. Allison Arwady, in an interview with CNN, said she expects Chicago at first would probably get about 150,000 doses, a figure that would not cover all health care workers in the city.

“The problem is right at the beginning, there’s not going to be enough vaccine for you and I and friends and family to get it,” Arwady told CNN. “We’ll be starting with health care workers. We’ll be starting with people in long-term care facilities, some of the highest-risk folks.”

At an unrelated news conference, Mayor Lori Lightfoot echoed Arwady and sounded a note of caution about vaccines, saying a mass-produced vaccine won’t be available until sometime deep into next year and most residents won’t see one until mid-2021.

Moderna announced on Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data. Pfizer Inc. previously announced its own vaccine appeared similarly effective, and both companies in the coming weeks could be on track to seek permission for emergency use in the U.S.