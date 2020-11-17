Chicago’s health commissioner says there likely won’t be enough vaccine initially, urges people to ‘double down’ on existing methods to fight COVID-19 spread

Chicago’s health care workers will be first in line to receive coronavirus vaccines but there likely won’t be enough initial doses to go around, the city’s public health commissioner said Monday.
Dr. Allison Arwady, in an interview with CNN, said she expects Chicago at first would probably get about 150,000 doses, a figure that would not cover all health care workers in the city.
“The problem is right at the beginning, there’s not going to be enough vaccine for you and I and friends and family to get it,” Arwady told CNN. “We’ll be starting with health care workers. We’ll be starting with people in long-term care facilities, some of the highest-risk folks.”
At an unrelated news conference, Mayor Lori Lightfoot echoed Arwady and sounded a note of caution about vaccines, saying a mass-produced vaccine won’t be available until sometime deep into next year and most residents won’t see one until mid-2021.
Moderna announced on Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data. Pfizer Inc. previously announced its own vaccine appeared similarly effective, and both companies in the coming weeks could be on track to seek permission for emergency use in the U.S.
Arwady said that the city could accept “any amount of vaccine” that would be available. And, between the two vaccines, she estimated the city might get a combined 150,000 doses.
“We have a sense, if these vaccines are approved, how many doses we would receive,” Arwady said. “But just to give you a sense, that number is not even enough to cover our health care workers here in Chicago.”
Arwady also said it likely would take “a number of months” before the vaccines are widely available.
“Which is why, right now, we need people to double down on the things that we know work — the masking, the social distancing, the staying home when you can, … not having people over to your home, and at least here in Chicago, we have recommended canceling a traditional Thanksgiving,” Arwady said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!