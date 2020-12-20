Chicago’s top lawyer, Mark Flessner, resigns amid uproar over Anjanette Young raid, video

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s top lawyer, Mark Flessner, has resigned over the Anjanette Young raid.

Flessner announced his resignation in an email to employees on Sunday afternoon.

“I’m resigning because of the firestorm around the whole tape thing,” Flessner told the Tribune in a brief interview. “I’m being accused of trying to hide it, which is not true.”

He did not say whether he had been asked to resign. Flessner served Lightfoot as corporation counsel for the city. A former federal prosecutor and partner at Holland and Knight, Flessner is also a longtime friend of Lightfoot.

The controversy erupted earlier this month, after Lightfoot’s Law Department attempted to block WBBM-Ch. 2 from airing body camera footage of Chicago police officers mistakenly raiding Young’s home in February 2019, before the mayor took office.

Lightfoot’s office also disclosed that it failed to give Young’s attorney all of the body camera footage of the wrongful police raid on her home, a recurring problem for the city’s Law Department.