Chicago Skyway tolls soar to $5.60 on Jan. 1

The toll was $2 to cross the Chicago Skyway in 2005 when then-Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley leased the bridge to the Spanish-Australian joint venture Cintra-Macquarie for 99 years for $1.8 billion in the first privatization of a public toll road in the United States.

Drivers on the 7.8-mile road that connects the Indiana Toll Road to the Dan Ryan Expressway have since paid, paid and paid some more.

It now costs $5.30 to drive a car across the shortcut between Northwest Indiana and Chicago's South Side. That rate will jump to $5.60 starting on Jan. 1, an increase of 5.6% year-over-year. Under private ownership, the toll on the Chicago Skyway has skyrocketed by 280% over the past 15 years, far outpacing the rate of inflation.

In 2020, trucks with three axles will pay up to $19.70 during peak travel times, with four axles up to $26.30, with five axles up to $32.80, and with six axles up to $39.40. Vehicles with seven or more axles will cost $45.90 during the peak hours of 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. and $32.80 during off-peak hours.

The Skyway is now leased by a partnership of three Canadian pension plans — OMERS Infrastructure, CPP Investment Board and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan — that bought the lease from Skyway Concession in 2016 for $2.8 billion, a $1 billion premium over the original price.