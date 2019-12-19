Chicago strip club nudity rules could be eased following settlement with transgender woman

Women could soon be allowed to bare more flesh in Chicago strip clubs that sell liquor in a loosening of the city’s nudity rules following a settlement of a federal lawsuit brought by a transgender woman.

Bea Sullivan-Knoff filed the federal lawsuit in 2016 because she said it was discriminatory that she couldn’t appear topless without “pasties” covering her nipples as part of her performance art pieces.

Sullivan-Knoff on Thursday said Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration had agreed to settle the suit by removing all references to gender from the statutes governing how much flesh can be shown in various Chicago establishments.

“I am grateful that women and trans, nonbinary and intersex folks now have the option to express their bodies more freely in this city,” Sullivan-Knoff said at a City Hall news conference.

