Chicago to see record-breaking warm day after warm Christmas

CHICAGO — Record-breaking warmth has hit the Chicago area, but weather experts said it won't last long.
Temperatures were predicted in the 60s by afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. However, meteorologists said the temperatures were likely to drop back into the 30s by evening.
The last record for Dec. 26 was 55 degrees in 1971, which was surpassed after midnight at the city's official recording site at O'Hare International Airport, meteorologist Mark Ratzer told The Chicago Tribune.
