Chicago veterinarians refuse CDC’s request to deport 15 French bulldog puppies abandoned in O’Hare warehouse

Veterinarians caring for 15 French bulldog puppies found abandoned in an O’Hare warehouse will turn over the dogs to federal authorities as requested by officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an attorney representing a Chicago rescue group said Monday.
The dogs were discovered at O’Hare after they were shipped to the United States from Russia in August, and federal officials say their paperwork was forged to get around limits on the number of dogs any one person can import. They’ve been in the care of Chicago French Bulldog Rescue, which is fighting their being sent back abroad.
The CDC last week ordered the rescue group to transport the 15 recovering puppies Monday morning to O’Hare, where they were slated for deportation on a 13-hour flight to the Middle East.
“The good news is, we bought some time,” said U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Chicago, who has been advocating for the dogs, and who credited U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth for reaching out to the CDC to share her concerns about the situation over the weekend.
“I think there’s a human solution that can also address the public health concerns of the CDC,” Quigley said in a telephone interview.
The rescue group’s eleventh-hour decision to not comply with the CDC’s request to ship back the dogs on Monday morning was announced late Sunday night.
"Out of ongoing concern by Chicago French Bulldog Rescue for the health and welfare of the 15 puppies rescued from a warehouse at O’Hare International Airport, I have informed all relevant agencies of the government and Royal Jordanian Airlines earlier today that the rescue will not be turning over the 15 French bulldog puppies to anyone tomorrow,” said R. Tamara de Silva, an attorney representing the rescue group, in a statement.
After a total of 20 dogs were discovered by an employee at an O’Hare cargo warehouse in late August, Chicago police officers found 16 French bulldogs in small cages, covered in feces and urine, without water or food and one dead dog , a police spokeswoman said last week.
The airline that shipped the dogs, was issued two citations, one with 17 counts of animal neglect and a second for animal neglect that may have contributed to the death of a male canine, the spokeswoman said.
Police did not name the airline, but the CDC and rescue group officials have said the carrier was Royal Jordanian Air--the same airline federal authorities had booked for the dogs' planned Monday flight out of Chicago.
The 15 surviving French bulldog puppies have now received proper vaccinations, and are able to be quarantined, "but the CDC is denying this request,” said the rescue group’s spokeswoman Mary Scheffke.
When asked why the dogs were required to be shipped back to Jordan, a CDC spokesman said last week that, “Dogs that are imported into the United States must be vaccinated against rabies at 12 weeks of age or older and must wait 28 days after initial vaccination before entering the country. Dogs coming from countries and political units with a high risk of rabies need a valid rabies vaccination certificate.”
“The U.S. Department of Agriculture requires dogs be housed in accordance with Animal Welfare Act standards,” CDC spokesman Marcus Hubbard said, adding: “CDC reiterated these requirements to the airline on Aug. 28; however, the airline failed to transport the dogs from the airport warehouse to an appropriate animal care facility, such as a kennel or veterinary clinic, until Aug. 30.”
The dogs’ journey to the U.S. began last month, when they were crated and put on a plane in Moscow, and eventually flown to the U.S. after a week-long layover in Jordan--a delay which allegedly gave the individual shipping the dogs enough time to change the animals' paperwork before they entered the U.S., Scheffke said.
The puppies were denied entry into the U.S. after a CDC representative judged “they were below the age requirement of four months,” Scheffke said.
One individual, who Scheffke said is known to import sick puppies, “purchased all 16 of the French bulldog puppies to resell,” despite regulations limiting the number of dogs imported by one person to four.
Quigley said even if there is a positive outcome for the 15 French bulldog puppies, officials need to address the factors that have allowed the situation to unfold.
“We must address the bigger issues, which include turning off the spigot of increased demand for these puppy mill dogs due to COVID, and people being home, and instead, urge them to adopt a dog from a reputable shelter or rescue group,” Quigley said. “We also need to educate other governments, and make sure that O’Hare and all of the U.S. airports handle these situations much better when they happen.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!