Chicago veterinarians refuse CDC’s request to deport 15 French bulldog puppies abandoned in O’Hare warehouse

When asked why the dogs were required to be shipped back to Jordan, a CDC spokesman said last week that, “Dogs that are imported into the United States must be vaccinated against rabies at 12 weeks of age or older and must wait 28 days after initial vaccination before entering the country. Dogs coming from countries and political units with a high risk of rabies need a valid rabies vaccination certificate.”

“The U.S. Department of Agriculture requires dogs be housed in accordance with Animal Welfare Act standards,” CDC spokesman Marcus Hubbard said, adding: “CDC reiterated these requirements to the airline on Aug. 28; however, the airline failed to transport the dogs from the airport warehouse to an appropriate animal care facility, such as a kennel or veterinary clinic, until Aug. 30.”

The dogs’ journey to the U.S. began last month, when they were crated and put on a plane in Moscow, and eventually flown to the U.S. after a week-long layover in Jordan--a delay which allegedly gave the individual shipping the dogs enough time to change the animals' paperwork before they entered the U.S., Scheffke said.

The puppies were denied entry into the U.S. after a CDC representative judged “they were below the age requirement of four months,” Scheffke said.