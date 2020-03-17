Chicago woman in her 60s is Illinois’ first coronavirus fatality; 22 people stricken at a west suburban long-term care facility

A Chicago woman in her 60s was the first Illinois resident to die from the new coronavirus, and 22 people have come down with the illness at a west suburban long-term care facility, state officials said Tuesday.

There were 55 new cases of COVID-19 announced, bringing the total in the state since the start of the outbreak to 160. The patients, at least four of whom have recovered and are no longer in isolation, have ranged in age from 9 to 91.

Among the new cases were 17 patients and four staff members at a long-term care facility in west suburban Willowbrook. There are now 22 cases connected to the facility after including the initial case involving a resident that was announced Saturday.

The woman who died had been hospitalized since her diagnosis and had known contact with another coronavirus patient, officials said. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he was “deeply saddened to share news that I’ve dreaded since the earliest days of this outbreak.”

“I want to extend my deepest condolences to her family members," Pritzker said at his daily news briefing. “I want them to know that the entire state mourns with them.”