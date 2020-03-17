Chicago woman in her 60s is Illinois’ first coronavirus fatality; 22 people stricken at a west suburban long-term care facility

A Chicago woman in her 60s was the first Illinois resident to die from the new coronavirus, and 22 people have come down with the illness at a west suburban long-term care facility, state officials said Tuesday.
There were 55 new cases of COVID-19 announced, bringing the total in the state since the start of the outbreak to 160. The patients, at least four of whom have recovered and are no longer in isolation, have ranged in age from 9 to 91.
Among the new cases were 17 patients and four staff members at a long-term care facility in west suburban Willowbrook. There are now 22 cases connected to the facility after including the initial case involving a resident that was announced Saturday.
The woman who died had been hospitalized since her diagnosis and had known contact with another coronavirus patient, officials said. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he was “deeply saddened to share news that I’ve dreaded since the earliest days of this outbreak.”
“I want to extend my deepest condolences to her family members," Pritzker said at his daily news briefing. “I want them to know that the entire state mourns with them.”
Illinois’ first reported death came a day after Pritzker announced that he was mandating the cancellation of all gatherings of 50 people or more, and the same day schools statewide and dine-in service at restaurants and bars shut down for at least two weeks in an effort to halt the spread of the respiratory virus. The state has also severely restricted visitor access to long-term care facilities and instituted pre-shift screening for workers.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said steps like these are crucial to protecting those most at risk from the virus -- people over 60 and those with underlying health conditions -- and the health care workers who care for residents in nursing homes and patients in hospitals.
“This reinforces the need for all of us to do our part to reduce possible exposure in the community to those who go in and out of these facilities as they provide care to these residents,” Ezike said.
She added: “It will take all of us making intense sacrifices to reduce the spread of the virus and free up our health care system to care for those who need it most.”
Residents at the Willowbrook facility are being screened aggressively, and those who’ve been diagnosed have been isolated at the home or in the hospital, Ezike said. Staff who’ve tested positive are furloughed at home.
Illinois officials are trying to learn from the experiences of Washington state, which as of Tuesday afternoon had 29 deaths associated with a single nursing home.
As the number of COVID-19 cases across Illinois continues to spike, Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said it’s important to remember that some of the increase can be attributed to the increasing availability of testing.
“We will also expect numbers to continue to go up,” Arwady said. “The aggressive containment measures that we’ve been talking about and that all of you have been taking will not show up in the numbers today or tomorrow or in the very short term. These measures that we’ve taken are about bending the curve over the long term.”
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday told residents to prepare for the possibility of an order to “shelter in place” within days, and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending gatherings be capped at 10. Pritzker said he’s “continuing to consult with medical doctors and scientists" about further measures in Illinois.
“We’re going to continue to evaluate that every day and consider what options we may need to take going forward,” he said.
In what has become a daily refrain during the outbreak, Pritzker kept up his criticism of the federal government for the pace of getting testing materials and other equipment to the states to combat the virus.
“This is an incredible failure by the federal government, and every day that they continue to abdicate their responsibilities is another day that we fall behind,” he said. “I’ve requested and now I’m demanding that the White House, the (Food and Drug Administration) and the CDC produce a rapid increase in test deployment nationwide, or get out of the way and allow us to obtain them elsewhere ourselves.”
At the same time, Pritzker is looking to Washington to provide aid to businesses that are being hurt by closures and other fallout from concerns over the new coronavirus.
He announced Tuesday that his administration plans to file for statewide eligibility for a federal loan program for small businesses facing financial hardships as a result of the outbreak.
The governor also made clear that day care centers and preschools not located inside buildings that house higher grades will be allowed to remain open.
“We wanted to make sure that we kept at least an opportunity for there to be day care,” Pritzker said. “We’re continuing to evaluate that, but right now I think that’s where we’ll stay.”