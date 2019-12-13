2 child services workers out over AJ Freund case

CHICAGO — State officials confirmed Friday that two child welfare professionals who were recommended for dismissal for their handling of a hotline investigation into AJ Freund four months before the 5-year-old boy’s tragic death are no longer employed with the agency.

Carlos Acosta and his supervisor, Andrew Polovin, are no longer state employees following a lengthy internal disciplinary process, according to a spokesman for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. He declined to say whether the men were fired or voluntarily quit.

“Following the heartbreaking death of AJ Freund, DCFS began a comprehensive review of the entirety of our work with AJ’s family to understand what needs to change to prevent tragedies like this from happening again,” said Jassen Strokosch, the agency’s spokesman. “As part of this review, DCFS has taken personnel action regarding Carlos Acosta and Andrew Polovin, the caseworker and supervisor involved in the case. Mr. Acosta and Mr. Polovin are no longer employed by the state.”

He said DCFS is continuing to examine “the department’s work in this case and will take all necessary action to protect the children and families we serve.”