2 child services workers out over AJ Freund case

CHICAGO — State officials confirmed Friday that two child welfare professionals who were recommended for dismissal for their handling of a hotline investigation into AJ Freund four months before the 5-year-old boy’s tragic death are no longer employed with the agency.
Carlos Acosta and his supervisor, Andrew Polovin, are no longer state employees following a lengthy internal disciplinary process, according to a spokesman for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. He declined to say whether the men were fired or voluntarily quit.
“Following the heartbreaking death of AJ Freund, DCFS began a comprehensive review of the entirety of our work with AJ’s family to understand what needs to change to prevent tragedies like this from happening again,” said Jassen Strokosch, the agency’s spokesman. “As part of this review, DCFS has taken personnel action regarding Carlos Acosta and Andrew Polovin, the caseworker and supervisor involved in the case. Mr. Acosta and Mr. Polovin are no longer employed by the state.”
He said DCFS is continuing to examine “the department’s work in this case and will take all necessary action to protect the children and families we serve.”
Acosta was the child protection specialist assigned to investigate a Dec. 18, 2018, hotline call from Crystal Lake police regarding a bruise on AJ’s right hip. The child gave various statements about the cause of his injury, including that the family’s dog had pawed him, but records show he also told an emergency room doctor, “Maybe mommy didn’t mean to hurt me.”
Acosta deemed the allegation of abuse unfounded about two weeks later after consulting Polovin, who also was the supervisor in two earlier hotline investigations involving AJ.
The employees, who both have about 25 years of agency experience, were reassigned to paid desk duty nearly eight months ago, after AJ was reported missing. His body was found six days later, on April 24, in a shallow grave about seven miles from his home.
His parents, Andrew Freund and JoAnn Cunningham, of Crystal Lake, were charged with first-degree murder that same day. Cunningham, 36, pleaded guilty Dec. 5. She faces up to 60 years in prison when sentenced next year. Freund, 60, still awaits trial.
Acosta also serves as an elected McHenry County board member.