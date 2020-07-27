Chinese infants born to Illinois surrogates are stranded in the U.S. without their parents

During a recent visit, Wu, who works in information technology, chuckled about being awakened in the middle of the night by Li, who always hears the babies when they cry. Li and Wu are losing sleep, working at home and juggling demanding jobs with the all-hands-on-deck requirements of caring for two infants.

"Sometimes I'm on a conference call, and they start crying," Wu said with a mischievous smile. "(My co-workers) know I don't have a baby — how do I explain it?"

At least one Chinese baby born via surrogacy has been able to go home to China, Pope said, but the lack of a U.S. passport makes the process more difficult.

Ryder's father said that he planned to be in the U.S. before his baby's birth, but due to issues related to COVID-19, he couldn't enter the U.S. until now. He arrived in Chicago on Monday and will be able to meet his child in person after a 14-day quarantine. Li said Ryder's dad will likely spend some time in the U.S., getting to know his baby, before returning home with the boy.

Zane's parents, who faced U.S. visa and immigration issues due to the pandemic, expect to be united with their son by the end of August, either in the U.S. or China, according to a text from Zane's father translated by Li.