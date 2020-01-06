Citing federal corruption investigation, Illinois comptroller to stop helping towns collect unpaid red-light camera fines

CHICAGO — The controversy surrounding red-light cameras scattered across suburban Chicago has prompted Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza to put a stop to her office’s role in collecting unpaid fines on behalf of local municipalities.
Mendoza, whose office last year collected $11 million in unpaid fines from drivers on behalf of 60 Chicago suburbs, said Monday she’s ending the practice as of Feb. 6 in light of the ongoing federal corruption investigation that has ensnared a number of state and local politicians. The Chicago Tribune has reported that clout-heavy red-light camera company SafeSpeed is a focus of the sprawling probe.
While not mentioning SafeSpeed by name, Mendoza pointed to news reports about the cozy relationships between red-light camera companies and local officials -- some of whom work as paid consultants for the companies -- as one of the driving forces behind her action.
“This system is clearly broken,” Mendoza said at a news conference, standing in front of a red-light camera at Madison Street and Western Avenue on the Near West Side. “I’m exercising my moral authority to prevent state resources being used to assist a process that, frankly, victimizes taxpayers.”
The Tribune has reported on how SafeSpeed has hired as consultants several suburban officials including Patrick Doherty, chief of staff to Cook County Commissioner Jeff Tobolski -- who is also village president in tiny suburban McCook -- and former Justice police Chief Robert Gedville. Gedville was fired in 2012 after the newspaper reported on his relationship with the company. Red-light camera companies aren’t required by law to disclose such relationships.
Doherty, who has not responded to requests for comment, told the Chicago Sun-Times in October that he received a “small percentage” of each fine paid for red-light camera violations in certain municipalities. Gedville, through an attorney, in November disputed that he had any deal with SafeSpeed.
SafeSpeed in the past has declined to provide information to the Tribune about its consultants. A spokesman for the company had no immediate comment. In a statement last year, founder Nikki Zollar said the company does business "ethically and with integrity."
Zollar and others tied to SafeSpeed have been prolific campaign contributors to Illinois politicians. The Tribune found more than $450,000 in political contributions to over 100 political funds from SafeSpeed, Zollar, company principal Omar Maani and their related firms.
In February, Zollar and her company Triad Consulting Services made two contributions totaling $6,500 to Mendoza’s unsuccessful mayoral campaign. Zollar and Triad made two contributions totaling $10,000 to Mendoza’s reelection campaign for comptroller in 2018.
Sign up for The Spin to get the top stories in politics delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons.
You have free articles remaining.
Mendoza’s decision to stop assisting in the collection of red-light camera fines “shows again that contributions to her campaign don’t influence her decisions or how she executes public policy and that’s how it should be,” spokesman Abdon Pallasch said.
State lawmakers in 2012 gave the municipalities the ability to use the comptroller’s office to help collect unpaid fines for red-light camera tickets and other debts by having money withheld from income tax refunds and other state payments. The comptroller’s office does not collect red-light or speeding camera fines for the city of Chicago.
The comptroller’s office collects a $20 administrative fee per red-light ticket, which brought in $1 million in revenue for the office in 2019. Mendoza said her office will look for other ways to make up for the lost revenue.
Municipalities will be free to use private debt collectors to try to recoup unpaid fines, she said, though she encouraged them to reevaluate their use of red-light cameras entirely.
Mendoza, who as a state representative voted in favor of the law that allowed suburban municipalities to install red-light cameras, said they were sold to lawmakers “entirely on the premise of creating a safer intersection.”
“I don’t think any legislator at the time thought that it would turn into the behemoth that it is today and, frankly, that it would be living in such an unethical space,” she said.
In addition to the ongoing federal investigation, Mendoza cited reporting from ProPublica that showed red-light camera tickets disproportionately affect low-income drivers.
Federal authorities were seeking information about SafeSpeed when they raided the Springfield office of then-state Sen. Martin Sandoval in September and the village hall in west suburban Lyons two days later. They also sought information on Doherty in the Sandoval raid and a raid on the village hall in McCook, which took place on the same day as the one in Lyons.
Sandoval, who has not been charged with any wrongdoing, resigned from the Senate on New Year’s Day. He previously intervened with Illinois Department of Transportation officials to approve red-light cameras for an intersection in west suburban Oakbrook Terrace, the Tribune reported in 2017.