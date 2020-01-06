Citing federal corruption investigation, Illinois comptroller to stop helping towns collect unpaid red-light camera fines

State lawmakers in 2012 gave the municipalities the ability to use the comptroller’s office to help collect unpaid fines for red-light camera tickets and other debts by having money withheld from income tax refunds and other state payments. The comptroller’s office does not collect red-light or speeding camera fines for the city of Chicago.

The comptroller’s office collects a $20 administrative fee per red-light ticket, which brought in $1 million in revenue for the office in 2019. Mendoza said her office will look for other ways to make up for the lost revenue.

Municipalities will be free to use private debt collectors to try to recoup unpaid fines, she said, though she encouraged them to reevaluate their use of red-light cameras entirely.

Mendoza, who as a state representative voted in favor of the law that allowed suburban municipalities to install red-light cameras, said they were sold to lawmakers “entirely on the premise of creating a safer intersection.”

“I don’t think any legislator at the time thought that it would turn into the behemoth that it is today and, frankly, that it would be living in such an unethical space,” she said.