Claims of anti-Semitism at University of Illinois prompt federal investigation by Department of Education

The U.S. Department of Education is moving forward with an investigation into allegations of anti-Semitism at the state’s largest public university, officials confirmed Monday.
The department’s Office for Civil Rights notified the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign on Friday, school spokeswoman Robin Kaler said.
The allegations, filed with the department in a complaint this spring, describe “an alarming increase in anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism” at the U. of I. over the past five years. The department evaluates all complaints it receives but doesn’t pursue investigations in every instance.
The complaint, drawing on experiences of two Jewish students, lists a number of alleged offenses, including the defacement of religious ornaments, depictions of swastikas drawn on campus property and tense interactions between Jewish students and a student group advocating for liberation and self-determination of the Palestinian people.
In one such interaction in April 2019, the complaint alleges, members of Students for Justice in Palestine antagonized students staffing a pro-Israel booth, calling one a “Nazi,” a “white supremacist” and a “colonialist.”
SJP President Sofia Sinnokrot said she didn’t recall that incident and that actions from people outside her group are sometimes wrongly attributed to SJP. She called graffiti of swastikas “horrible and serious acts of anti-Semitism” and said that no one from SJP should refer to Jewish students in derogatory terms.
“The university has a history of silencing and demonizing pro-Palestine advocacy on campus,” said Sinnokrot, 21, a senior. “This conflation of anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism, I believe, is part of a larger campaign to suppress pro-Palestine organizing.”
The complaint was filed by a law firm representing the Washington-based Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law in conjunction with the Jewish United Fund of Chicago and Hillel International.
The U. of I. released a statement Monday condemning anti-Semitism and laying out additional steps it will take to combat it on campus.
Before the spring 2021 semester, the school will create an advisory council on Jewish and campus life to work with the chancellor and university leadership, according to the statement. The council will consist of undergraduate and graduate students, staff, faculty, alumni and representatives from the Jewish community, the statement said.
“We deplore anti-Semitic incidents on campus, including those that demonize or delegitimize Jewish and pro-Israel students or compare them to Nazis,” said the statement, which was issued with the parties that brought the complaint. “This subjects them to double standards that are not applied to others. All Jewish students, including those who identify with Israel or Jewish campus organizations, should be able to participate in campus activities aimed at fighting racism and achieving social justice.”
