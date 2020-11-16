Claims of anti-Semitism at University of Illinois prompt federal investigation by Department of Education

“The university has a history of silencing and demonizing pro-Palestine advocacy on campus,” said Sinnokrot, 21, a senior. “This conflation of anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism, I believe, is part of a larger campaign to suppress pro-Palestine organizing.”

The complaint was filed by a law firm representing the Washington-based Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law in conjunction with the Jewish United Fund of Chicago and Hillel International.

The U. of I. released a statement Monday condemning anti-Semitism and laying out additional steps it will take to combat it on campus.

Before the spring 2021 semester, the school will create an advisory council on Jewish and campus life to work with the chancellor and university leadership, according to the statement. The council will consist of undergraduate and graduate students, staff, faculty, alumni and representatives from the Jewish community, the statement said.

“We deplore anti-Semitic incidents on campus, including those that demonize or delegitimize Jewish and pro-Israel students or compare them to Nazis,” said the statement, which was issued with the parties that brought the complaint. “This subjects them to double standards that are not applied to others. All Jewish students, including those who identify with Israel or Jewish campus organizations, should be able to participate in campus activities aimed at fighting racism and achieving social justice.”

